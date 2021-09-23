ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $858,979.51 and approximately $667.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016484 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001494 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007198 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

