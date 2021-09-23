Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Hits $30.97 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $30.97 million and $821,722.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00112865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00165526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,660.97 or 0.99824807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.82 or 0.06988971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00799415 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.