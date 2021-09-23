Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

EXR traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.45. 11,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

