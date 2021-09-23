F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $198.59 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

