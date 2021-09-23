FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blucora and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blucora and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 0.99 -$342.76 million $0.91 16.85 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

FG New America Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blucora beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

