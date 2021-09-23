Financial Analysis: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.23 $5.47 billion $0.26 11.27

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

