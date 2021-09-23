Financial Contrast: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vital Farms has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.28 $8.80 million $0.27 64.81 Sow Good $470,000.00 30.10 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.57%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

