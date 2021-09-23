First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 21.0% in August

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

