First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $41.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.