First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,875,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $41.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.