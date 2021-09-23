FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,008 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,834. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

