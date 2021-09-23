Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.68. 279,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,701,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

