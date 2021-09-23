Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Raised to C$1.10 at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (up previously from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 778,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

