Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Raised to C$1.10

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

TSE FCU traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. 3,013,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,321. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

