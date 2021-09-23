Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$2.03. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 216,401 shares traded.

FOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price objective on Foran Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$517.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

