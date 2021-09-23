Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) recently:

9/21/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/15/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/27/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

FSM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 137,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,763. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

