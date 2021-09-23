Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.