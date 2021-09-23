Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of FRHLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

