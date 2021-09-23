Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$13.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

FRHLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 25,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

