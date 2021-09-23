Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 786.40 ($10.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 815.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,487.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

