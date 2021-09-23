frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 606,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after buying an additional 85,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

