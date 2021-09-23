Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,655.24

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,655.24 ($34.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,485 ($32.47). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,540 ($33.19), with a volume of 21,942 shares trading hands.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £999.54 million and a P/E ratio of 47.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,610.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,655.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

