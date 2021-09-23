Frontier (FRONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.20 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $83.00 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.