FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $44.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,798.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.19 or 0.07011888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00367425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01229876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00114093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00551192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.92 or 0.00533323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00325476 BTC.

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,716,311,704 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

