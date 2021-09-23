Function X (FX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.54 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $70.32 million and $5.54 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,699.39 or 1.00080487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00091792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002276 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

