Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.30

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $278,565.15 and approximately $788.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.08 or 0.99958552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.75 or 0.07002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00781567 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

