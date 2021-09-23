FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

