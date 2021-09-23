FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lowered by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “NA” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.32.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$22.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.85. The company has a market cap of C$15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

