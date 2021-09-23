Gala (GALA) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $747.94 million and approximately $334.21 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00126272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

