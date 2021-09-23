Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to C$1.05 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 234,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,545. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Gear Energy
