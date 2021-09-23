Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to C$1.05 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 234,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,545. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

