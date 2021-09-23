Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.85

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.03 ($0.20), with a volume of 752013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of £175.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.84.

About Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.