Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.35.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

