GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.21. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

