GoByte Trading Down 25.5% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $391,339.82 and approximately $1,078.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

