Gourmet Galaxy Market Cap Hits $530,221.95 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $530,221.95 and approximately $227,315.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00126272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

