GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.29

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.65. GrainCorp shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,270 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

About GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.