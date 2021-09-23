Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 934,962 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.81.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
