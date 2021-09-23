Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 934,962 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

