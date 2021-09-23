Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.70. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,211 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.