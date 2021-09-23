Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 66,272 shares.The stock last traded at $118.73 and had previously closed at $116.53.
PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
