Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 66,272 shares.The stock last traded at $118.73 and had previously closed at $116.53.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

