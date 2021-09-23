H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) received a C$3.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HEO stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.60. 61,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.76 million and a PE ratio of 56.52.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

