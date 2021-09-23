Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

