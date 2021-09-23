Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,439.50 ($18.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,528.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,596.32. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

