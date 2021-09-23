Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

HSC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 2,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,981. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -557.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

