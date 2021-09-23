Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $5.38 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00012031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.68 million and $1.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,739.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.48 or 0.07008325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00366283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.01232275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00536441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00551835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00326302 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,618,083 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

