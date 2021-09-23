Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.93

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.