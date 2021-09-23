Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,051. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

