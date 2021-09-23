Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $2,012.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00165798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.70 or 0.99781220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.29 or 0.06968653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00779190 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

