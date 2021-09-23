Honest (HNST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125,002.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Honest has a market cap of $1.99 million and $125,002.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00113017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,676.37 or 0.99916822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.32 or 0.06951637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.88 or 0.00807091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

