Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report sales of $280.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.33 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $260.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,124 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,600,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

