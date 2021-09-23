Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.10. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

