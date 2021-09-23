HSBC (HSBA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/10/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 375.40 ($4.90) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £76.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 393.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

